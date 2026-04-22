On Monday, April 6, at 12:43 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a car verses tree accident on E. US 54 Hwy. just past W Hwy. The incident was cancelled while the trucks were enroute. Three trucks and nine firefighters were responding.

On Friday, April 10, at 10:23 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to investigate an automatic fire alarm sounding on S. 441 Rd. The response was terminated six minutes later as this was a false alarm. Two trucks and seven were responding. Later that afternoon at 4:21 p.m. the department was dispatched to a shed fire on S. 151 Rd. A mower had caught fire. The fire was out upon arrival. Four trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

Fire report for the week of April 12

On Tuesday, April 14, at 5:22 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle motor accident at US 54 and HH Hwy. The call was canceled while truck was enroute. One truck and six firefighters were responding.

On Wednesday, April 15, at 5:55 a.m. two fire officers conducted traffic control at a one vehicle accident on US 54 Hwy. and 2850 Rd. in Vernon County.