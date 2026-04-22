A large crowd gathered in support of El Dorado Christian School on Saturday evening, April 18, for the annual Preserve the Vision – Remembering Our Past. Forming Our Future banquet. Nearly 250 attendees filled the Family Life Center of the El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness’), enjoying an evening of fellowship, celebration, and generous giving.

This year’s event carried a patriotic theme in honor of America’s 250th birthday, reflected in the decorations and atmosphere throughout the evening. As part of that theme, veterans in attendance were recognized and honored for their service. The ECS Class of 2006 also joined the evening’s celebration, gathering for their 20th class reunion.

Guests were served a meal of herbed brisket over smoked gouda potatoes with garlic cream sauce, sweet garlic green beans, salad, and a dinner roll, followed by cake for dessert. ECS middle and high school students served as wait staff, adding a special touch to the evening. A coffee bar was also available, provided by local roaster Red Dirt Roasters.

Attendees enthusiastically participated in both a live and online auction. The live auction was led by auctioneer Tom Frey, while additional items were available for bidding through an online platform throughout the night.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of longtime educator Patty King, who was honored for her 31 years of faithful service and ministry at ECS. Missouri State Representative Dane Diehl was present to present her with an official honorarium on behalf of the state.

The evening also featured a time of worship led by an ECS middle and high school student team during the offering, reflecting the heart of the school’s mission.

Guest speaker Luke Bowers, Executive Director of Kingdom Education Ministries, delivered a powerful message centered on principles from Jeremiah 29. He reminded attendees of the call for believers to invest in their communities, seek their good, and live out their faith in every circumstance—emphasizing that Christian education plays a vital role in shaping lives with an eternal perspective.

Through the generosity of those in attendance, the banquet raised approximately $50,000 through auction proceeds and donations. These funds will help El Dorado Christian School continue its mission of providing quality Christian education, keeping tuition affordable for families, and supporting teachers with needed cost-of-living increases.

The evening stood as a testament to the strong support of the community and a shared commitment to investing in the lives of students for generations to come.