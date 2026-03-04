On Sunday, Feb. 22, at 1:23 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on E. Gentry. Two trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Feb. 23, at 10:42 a.m. the department was dispatched to a feed truck fire in a field on Hwy. HH near US Hwy 54. Three trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, at 2:01 p.m. the department was dispatched to a shed fire on E. US 54 Hwy. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded. A short time later at 4:33 p.m. the department responded to a grass fire on E. Lady Rd. in Vernon County. Four trucks and 11 firefighters responded. A few minutes later at 4:40 p.m. they were dispatched to another grass fire on S. 125 Rd. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded to that fire.

A reminder, rural fire memberships are due March 15.