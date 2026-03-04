The Watch Continues

A large American flag is suspended above the roadway as law enforcement officers gather to honor Christian County deputies Gabriel Ramirez and Michael Hislope during their funeral service.

This past Saturday, Feb. 28, a funeral service was held at James River Church in Ozark, Missouri, for Christian County deputies Gabriel Ramirez and Michael Hislope. Both men lost their lives in the line of duty after responding to what began as a routine call.

Thousands gathered. Law enforcement officers traveled from across Missouri and from departments across the country. Nearly every agency in Southwest Missouri was represented. Families, friends, and citizens filled the auditorium to capacity. The scale of attendance reflected both the reach of the profession and the depth of the loss.

As someone who serves in law enforcement, moments like this are never abstract. They are personal.

Two men who left home to serve did not return. Their wives lost husbands. Their children lost fathers. For those of us who wear the badge, it was the loss of two brothers.

The service was dignified and solemn. Afterward, the funeral procession was reported to include nearly 12 miles of emergency vehicles with lights activated. As it moved through the area, residents lined the roads in overwhelming numbers. Families stood shoulder to shoulder. Children held flags. Many placed their hands over their hearts. Some wept openly.

In the days leading up to the service, community members covered the deputies’ patrol vehicles with flowers and handwritten notes. Many who stood along the roadway did not personally know Ramirez or Hislope. They still came. That kind of unity matters.

Our area has faced similar loss before. In 2014, Cedar County Deputy Matthew Chism lost his life in the line of duty here in our town. That day left a lasting mark on Cedar County and on our community. It reinforced a truth that every officer understands from the beginning: this profession is sacrificial.

Moments like these clarify priorities. Public service is not symbolic. It carries risk that extends beyond the officer to families and communities. The badge represents authority and responsibility, but it does not shield anyone from mortality. None of us is promised tomorrow.

During the service, Sheriff Brad Cole said, “We will take the watch from here.” Those words were not ceremonial; they were a commitment. The responsibility continues. Others step forward. The work does not stop.

In moments like this, perspective deepens. We are reminded that life is fragile, that service is costly, and that character outlasts titles. For many, faith provides quiet strength when answers are limited and grief is heavy.

If we truly want to honor Gabriel Ramirez and Michael Hislope, our commitment must extend beyond ceremony. We must support their families. We must stand behind the men and women who continue to serve in law enforcement and in all first responder roles. We must strengthen our community by supporting those who serve it and by living in a way that reflects the values we claim to honor.

The watch continues. Let us carry it forward with steadiness, unity, and resolve.