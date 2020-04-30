On Sunday, April 19, at 12:33 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a mutual aid request from Olympia Fire Department to assist with a structure fire on E Hwy. in Vernon County. Seventeen firefighters and Trucks 2 and 7 and tanker 1 responded.

On Sunday night, April 19, at 11:23, the Fire Department was dispatched to a shed fire on S. Grand. The building was totally destroyed. Fourteen firefighters and Trucks 2, 3, 4 and 5 responded.

On Saturday, April 25, at 7:23 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a tractor fire near the intersection on AA Hwy. and Katy Track Rd. in Vernon County. The call was cancelled while the trucks were in route. Eleven firefighters and Trucks 2 and 6 and tanker 1 responded.