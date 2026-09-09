On Sunday, Aug. 30, at 12:29 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire on E. 680 Rd. Four trucks and 19 firefighters responded. Later that afternoon at 3:56 p.m. the department was dispatched to a small fire in a residence on E. Marshall. Fire was out upon arrival. One truck and 15 firefighters responded to that incident.

On Monday, Aug. 31, at 7:33 a.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to a natural gas leak at a residence on Ely St. Gas service was shut off until gas line could be repaired.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2:57 a.m. the department was dispatched to a small fire outside of a shed at a residence on Winner Rd. One truck and three firefighters responded to investigate the fire which was out upon arrival.

On Friday, Sept. 4, at 4:37 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire at a residence on U.S. 54 Hwy. in Vernon County. The fire was under control before the trucks arrived. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.