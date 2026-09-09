CONGRATS TO THE BOARD MEMBERS, OFFICERS AND VOLUNTEERS OF THE CCMH AUXILIARY – If you attended the wonderful appreciation luncheon hosted by the hospital on Sept. 3, you heard CEO Don Carpenter express his appreciation and gratitude for the many volunteer hours provided by members of the auxiliary. Two members who were unable to attend the luncheon but contribute many hours to the success of the auxiliary are Teri Biddlecome, who supervises the Blood mobile and is our “computer person” for the gift shop: and Kay Forest, who does the annual audit for us and makes sure our record keeping is up to date and accurate. We send a very big thank you to those two volunteers.

If you did not attend the luncheon, please stop by the gift shop as soon as possible and renew your membership by paying the $10 dues and completing the membership application. Gift shop hours are Mon -Thurs., from 1 to 4 p.m. If you have questions, please call Jean at 816-500-0110 or Joyce at 417-391-6087. Thank you.

Each member is important to the success of the auxiliary.

The annual fall fund raiser is approaching quickly. Dates are Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the Oinkin’ spud sale; with Monday, Sept. 28 for the prep day from 1 to 3 p.m. If you did not pick up tickets, please call Lana Sue Jones at 505-980-3754 to make arrangements to get meal tickets and raffle tickets for sale. Deadline to turn in sold tickets with money and unsold tickets is Sept 21 to Joyce, Jean, or to the gift shop.

We need 3 dozen firm cookies to be brought to the First Baptist Church by 1 p.m. Monday, Sept 28 to be packed for lunches. Please NO NUTS or peanut butter cookies. All members are invited to come help with set up on Monday at 1 p.m. and to work at an assembly station on Tuesday at 10 a.m. There will be no bake sale this year at the potato fund raiser. See you then.

VOLUNTEERS – Back row from left: Joyce Dawson, Shirley Beckman, Sherry Wiseman, Jeannie Hertzbert, Sharon Young, CEO Mr Don Carpenter; front row from left: Linda Maberry, Jean Wernel, Sandy Eaves, Linda Bartkoski.

BOARD MEMBERS – Back row from left: Linda Maberry, Linda Bartkoski, Jeannie Hertzberg, Joyce Dawson, Nedra Gargus, CEO Mr Don Carpenter; front row from left: Sue Jones, Sandy Eaves, Peggy Carter, Jean Wernel.