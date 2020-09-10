On Sept. 4, at 10:43 p.m., the Fire Deparrment was dispatched to a mutual aid call for Tabervill VFD for a call in Tiffin for a reported dozer fire. Truck 2, tankers 1 and 2 and eight firefighters responded. Later that night at 3:36 a.m., the Fire Department was sent to a vehicle fire at the Clear Creek Bridge on SW 1375 Rd. in St. Clair Co. Truck 2, tanker 1 and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, at 5:39 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to Community Springs Healthcare Facility to assist Cedar County EMS in a lift assist. Seven firefighters assisted.