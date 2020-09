On Aug. 29, Shrriff McCrary wrote: Day 4 of quarantine with Covid 19:

Thanks everyone for the well wishes, calls and texts. Past 3 days was kinda rough. Better today. I’ve actually had colds that were worse than this. Worse part about it for me is not being able to be around my family and friends and not being able to go to work. I feel like the guy in that movie The Martian.

On a positive side, I have been able to catch up on household chores that have been neglected.