On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10:16 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a small grass fire in a ditch on S. Hwy 32.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 1:23 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on S. Ohio St. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6:25 p.m. the chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Jackson for a reported gasoline smell, No problem was found.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 11:13 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 11:50 p.m. the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on S.W. 1371 Rd. in St. Clair County. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Friday, Dec. 8, at 2:22 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Hwy. 82 just north of town. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1:51 the chief responded to a residence on S 175 Rd. for a natural gas leak. The situation was turned over to the gas company.