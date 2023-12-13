Daelen Ackley – all family and all fight

I was poking around on my phone recently and up pops Daelen Ackley, son of Sylvia and Earl Ackley of El Dorado Springs. He and other students were recording promos for Notre Dame where Daelen goes to school. He is a member of the Fighting Irish Cross Country and Track Teams.

He talked about his parents adopting him when they were 66 years of age and how he didn’t want his children to be raised like he was before he was adopted. Earl and Sylvia Ackley say he knows that the Hand of God has been on him. You might see him running around town when he is here for Christmas break. ElDo Superintendent Brad Steward told me recently that not only is Daelen talented, he works really hard.

The annual El Dorado Springs Christmas parade was a little nippy and a little more windy. (our video camera, perched on our roof, blew over.) But it was really nice.

I asked Chamber of Commerce Exec. Kathy Grant about the Camp Clark vehicles that, at least in my memory, have always been near the front of the parade, leading the way for the other floats.

They were missing this year. She told me that most of the equipment was at the border and the few things that remained were being serviced. KSL