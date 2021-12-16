On Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:39 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a structure on W. Broadway for a structure on fire. The building was fully involved on arrival. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon the Fire Department returned to a rekindle at the same location. One truck and six firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 12:17 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to Wah Kon Tah Prairie to check out a fire. After investigation it was determined to be a brush fire burning in an area where a controlled burn was done earlier the previous day.

Later that day at 3:05 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a natural cover fire along side SW 1371 Rd. in St. Clair County. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, at 8:12 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on W. Olive for a report of a gas smell. The chief handled the incident.

On Friday, Dec. 10, at 11:45 a.m. a firefighters was requested to investigate a possible carbon monoxide call at a local residence – no problem was found.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:13 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a tree on fire on SW 1273 Rd., in St. Clair County. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4:17 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in Filley. Turned out to be a false alarm. Truck 2 and five firefighters stood down.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5:59 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 54 and Hwy. 32 for a vehicle (two car) accident. Truck 2 and seven firefighters assisted.