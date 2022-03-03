On Sunday, Feb. 20, at 12:34 p.m. the fire department responded to the 100 block of Long Lane concerning a reported structure fire. Homeowners had the fire out upon arrival. One truck and 12 firefighters responded.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3:52 p.m. the department was dispatched to US 54 Hwy. and HH Hwy. to a hay bale fire. Two trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

While at the above fire, the fire department was dispatched to the El Dorado Springs Cemetery to a grass fire. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1:38 p.m. the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle, dump truck verses school bus, on Hwy. 97 at the Creek bridge. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.

Saturday, Feb. 26, the fire department had the privilege of escorting the basketball teams out of town.