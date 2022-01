On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 3:05 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on W. Spring St. for a reported natural gas leak. None was found.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, at 12:28 p.m. the Fire Department was requested to provide water for the mutual aid call in Osceola. Three trucks and six firefighters responded.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident east of town on Hwy. 54. Three trucks and 16 firefighters responded.