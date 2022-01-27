The Nine Wonders Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive AWARDS and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where a $2,500 college scholarship is available for the top winner.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Faye Koger said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

The Nine Wonders Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for several years and has been active in the community since 2010. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Puzzle Night, the Easter Bunny Breakfast, After Prom event for El Dorado students as well as partnering with the city on new playground equipment.

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting Susan Payne @ 417.876.7338. The contest is for anyone under 19 on Oct. 1, 2021, and hasn’t graduated high school yet. Entries must be received by Monday, Feb. 7.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organization with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.