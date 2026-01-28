On Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 10:01 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to health facility east of town on US 54 Hwy. for a fire alarm triggered. After an investigation by the fire chief, it was determined to be a faulty sensor.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, at 2:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a barn fire on 101 Rd. The structure was fully involved on arrival. Four trucks and 15 firefighters responded. Later that night at 7:32 p.m. the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle rollover accident west of town at US 54 Hwy. and 151 Rd. Three trucks and 15 firefighters responded.