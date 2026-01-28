The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) thanks Missourians for staying off the roads during this weekend’s winter storm. It’s estimated that traffic volumes were 75–80% lower than normal throughout the state over the weekend. That cooperation allowed crews to respond more quickly and safely, contributing to significantly fewer serious incidents.

“We’re grateful to everyone who did their part by staying home and giving our crews room to work,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “Our teams have been out continuously in extremely cold conditions, and their efforts – combined with the public’s cooperation – helped keep this storm’s impacts from being far worse. People staying off the roads was probably the single most important thing that allowed us to make the progress we’ve made so far. As we head through these next few days, please continue to plan ahead, slow down and consider delaying travel if you can.”

All of Missouri received measurable snow that has affected roads. The storm also ushered in dangerously cold air. With temperatures this low, some snow and ice will stay on surfaces throughout the week, especially on less-traveled routes.

As of Monday morning, MoDOT crews had already traveled more than 1 million miles in response, working around the clock to clear highways. Despite the storm’s severity, Missouri recorded just one weather-related traffic fatality statewide – well below average for a storm of this magnitude, and notably below the average for a typical weekend in Missouri.

Over the next few days, MoDOT will continue working around the clock. Major routes should continue progressing toward mostly clear conditions, but many secondary roads may remain covered. If you must travel, plan your commute, leave early, and drive for conditions – take it slow and brake, steer and accelerate gently. Check local road conditions before heading out at traveler.modot.org. Carry extra fuel and pack essentials – blankets, warm clothes, water, snacks and a phone charger. If you slide off the road or are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle with your seat belt fastened until help arrives. And remember: give snowplows and emergency vehicles plenty of room – do not tailgate or attempt to pass.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

