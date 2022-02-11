On Sunday, Jan. 30, at 3:51 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire south of town on S. 400 Rd. The department was cancelled en route. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Monday, Jan. 31, at 8:39 a.m. the department was sent to a grass/brush fire east of Filley. Turned out to be a controlled fire. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Jan. 31, at 2:06 p.m. the department was dispatched to a mutual aid call with the Olympia Fire Department to a large grass fire south of 32 Hwy. on 501 Rd. Four trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:06 p.m. the Fire department was dispatched to an apartment on Greenridge Rd. for a lift assist. Seven firefighters responded.

On Friday, Feb. 4, at 12:05 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle accident on S. 32 Hwy. The department was cancelled en route. One truck and four firefighters responded.