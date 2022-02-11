Cedar County Memorial Hospital has recently welcomed Dr. Scott Kaul, CRNA to their Pain Management Specialty Clinic team. Dr. Kaul completed his Residency Program in Nurse Anesthesiology at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka then subsequently went on to complete both a Master of Science then Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesiology at Texas Wesleyan University. He joins Mark Clark, CRNA, NSPM-C to serve those in need of pain management services in our community and the surrounding area. Appointments may be made by calling the Specialty Clinic at Cedar County Memorial Hospital at (417) 876-3613.