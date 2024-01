On Monday, Jan. 8, at 5:39 a.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid with Milo Fire Department to a call in Montevallo for a semi tractor fire. Four trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Jan. 12, at 3:35 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on E. Thompson for a smoke filled house. The problem was located in a kitchen appliance malfunction. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

The department responded to 160 incidents in 2023.