With the 2024 legislative session underway, we have begun holding committee hearings. This means the first legislation has been heard and the steps toward getting these bills to the floor of Missouri Senate are underway.

My committee assignments have not changed and I remain chair of the Insurance and Banking Committee; vice-chair of the Local Government and Elections Committee; and serve on the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources; Appropriations; and Governmental Accountability committees. I will keep you apprised of my legislation as we move through session.

Recent visitors to the Capitol: Adam Hughes, Alex Hughes, Kenlee Hughes, Holly Hughes, Kate Hughes and Ashlyn Hughes (Bolivar)

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.