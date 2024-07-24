On Sunday, July 14, at 4:33 p.m. the fire chief responded to an apartment on McCrary Circle with reported smoke coming from a stove. The emergency was resolved by the chief. A short time later at 5:13 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire in the back yard at a residence on S. Park St. Two trucks and 13 fire fighters responded.

On Tuesday, July 16, at 8:02 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to electrical fire in a tree on W. Marshal. Two trucks and 16 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, July 18, at 1:27 p.m. the fire chief responded to an apartment on N. Main for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. No problem was found.

On Saturday, July 20, at 12:02 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a fuel spill at a convenience store on W. Hwy 54. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.