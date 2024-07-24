Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 45 area healthcare facilities, is in emergency need of all blood types. Blood inventory levels are at a historic low, with less than a one-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give immediately at a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive or donor center.

CBCO partner hospitals are also asking those in the community to make the time to give blood. “When emergencies happen, the need for blood is critically important for us,” said Dr. Jesse Hatfield, Mercy Joplin Chief Medical Officer. “Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is facing emergency blood needs due to severe local blood shortages. CBCO is Mercy Joplin Hospitals local blood supplies, and our patients receive the blood products they need from blood donors who donate with CBCO. I encourage eligible donors to donate with CBCO this week to help with the emergency need.”

“An adequate supply of blood is critical for any hospital throughout the year, but especially in the summer,” said Paula Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freeman Health System. “Our patients depend on us for care, and we depend on Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for blood products to help us save lives. We encourage everyone to donate.”

“CBCO is currently facing extreme shortages of blood, with reserves at critically low levels. As the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, this shortage has a significant local impact,” said CBCO Media Relations Representative, Michelle Teter. “We have not experienced a blood shortage like this in over two years.” Teter continued, “It does matter where you donate and the only way to maintain a healthy blood supply for local patients is to donate with CBCO. If you are eligible, we urge you to donate. If you have never donated before, now is the perfect time to start.”

All donors in July will receive a plush, ‘Chillin in the Ozarks’ beach towel, while supplies last.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Joplin, Mo, Springfield, Mo., Bentonville, Ark., or Springdale, Ark. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or schedule atwww.cbco.org/ .

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and may not have given blood in the past 56 days.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.