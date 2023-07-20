On Wednesday, July 12, at 12:07 p.m. the firedepartment was dispatched to a one vehicle rollover accident on US 54 Hwy. in Vernon County. Then Truck 2 responded to the airport to setup and protect a landing zone for two medical aircraft. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, July 12, at 5:31 p.m. the department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident 7 miles N. of town on H Hwy. Three trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, July 13, at 2:08 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident at Park St. and Hospital Rd. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Friday, July 14, at 4:20 p.m. the department responded to a dumpster fire behind a business on W. Broadway St. One truck and 12 firefighters responded.