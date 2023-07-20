VFW 257 Auxiliary is conducting a membership drive at this time. Members must be at least 16 years old and be a close relative of those who served in overseas combat. The members are sons or daughters, brothers or sisters, husbands or wives, mothers or fathers of persons who are or were eligible to be a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. New members are always welcome but it is easier to start at the beginning of the new program year which is July first. This is a good time to enroll and get involved with one or more of our many projects. There are many opportunities to support youth as well as local Veterans and their families as well as developing and sharing skills by holding an office or serving as a project chairman or working on a committee in the Auxiliary.

Nationwide, Auxiliary members volunteer many hours to support veterans, military service personnel, and their families. Our members help support the annual “High Stakes Bingo” game that is held for the residence of the Veterans home at Mt. Vernon. Our Auxiliary sends birthday cards to veterans in the local nursing home and honor them during special occasions such as Veteran’s day. We provide funds for youth scholarships through the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen programs. We raise funds for the National VFW Children’s Home and raise funds for disabled veterans through the Buddy Poppy program. The Auxiliary provides support to the VFW Post for special events such as the POW/MIA Ceremony, Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day observances. The main fund raiser for the VFW Post is the Friday night Bingo Event! Everyone has a great time and the Auxiliary provides a concession stand for players.

Locally the VFW Post 257 Auxiliary meets on the first Monday night of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the post building on the corner of First and Pine Streets in El Dorado Springs. Parking is available in back of the building.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the VFW Auxiliary or want to find out more about membership eligibility, please contact the President, Cassandra Ackerman at 417-296-6573 or membership chairman Jodi Cauthon at 417-876-9655.