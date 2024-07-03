On Sunday, June 23, at 7:21 p.m. an asst. chief responded to a residence on S. Summer for a reported carbon monoxide alarm sounding. No problem was found.

On Wednesday, June 26, at 8:29 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a store on US 54 Hwy. for a compressor leaking refrigerant. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Friday, June 28, at 7:59 a.m. a firefighter responded to a day care on E. Fields for smoke alarm sounding. Smoke was coming from a clothes dryer. The problem was handled by the firefighter and no physical damage was done.

On Saturday, June 29, at 11:52 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to an off road vehicle fire on a property on H Hwy. in St. Clair County. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.