On Sunday, June 28, at 10:33 a.m., the Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid call in St. Clair County for a food truck fire. While in route the trucks were cancelled. Truck 2 and tankers 1 and 2 and 15 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, June 30, at 1:14 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to motor vehicle accident on S. 331 Rd. No action from the department was required. Trucks 2, 3 and 4 and nine firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, July 1, at 1:23 p.m., a firefighter was called to a residence on S. Main St. for a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing found.