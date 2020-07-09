Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and Evans Drugs announce plans for Evans Drugs to purchase and merge the retail pharmacy operations of Osceola Community Pharmacy effective July 31, 2020. Evans Drugs is located at 675 Third St., Osceola.

Osceola Community Pharmacy will continue to fill prescriptions through July 31. Medications previously filled by Osceola Community Pharmacy will be filled at Evans Drugs, Osceola beginning Aug. 1.

“We appreciate our loyal pharmacy customers,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/Executive Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation. “We’ve built a good relationship with Evans Drugs over the years in other communities in the area and we feel good about the transition of our customers to Evans.”

Evans Drugs opened in 1965 in El Dorado Springs. In 2011 Kevin McCullough, PharmD and Brandi McCullough, PharmD, took over ownership and expanded the pharmacy to three additional locations including Lockwood, Osceola and Stockton.

Evans Drugs offers over the counter products, medication reviews and synchronization, drive-thru, and delivery and mail options for medications. The pharmacy plans to expand hours and will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon. For more information about Evans Drugs call 417-646-2301.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers and the opportunity to serve the Osceola community with extended pharmacy hours and services,” says Kevin McCullough.

CMH Foundation has owned and operated Osceola Community Pharmacy since 2014 and has operated out of its current location in the Osceola Medical Center building since March 2015. CMH Foundation also owns and operates Stephens Pharmacy in Bolivar.

Customers who have questions about their prescriptions at Osceola Community Pharmacy can call 417-646-5052.