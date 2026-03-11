On Sunday, March 1, at 8:20 p.m. the chief responded to a residence on W. Martin for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. After checking the house with the four gas meter, no problem was found. The gas company was notified.

On Tuesday, March 3, at 11:48 a.m. an assistant chief responded to a residence on S. Kirkpatrick to investigate smoke odor in a bedroom. No problem was found.

On Friday, March 6, at 8:10 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident on SW 82 Hwy. for traffic control. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, March 7, at 2:39 p.m. an assistand chief responded to the Community Center/City Hall for a reported natural gas leak. The system was turned off and the incident was turned over to a service tech.

A reminder, Rural fire memberships are due March 15.