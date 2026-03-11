ECS students who were recognized as top sellers in this year’s fundraiser helped raise over $3,600 in direct sales from pizza, coffee, and pastries to support student technology improvements throughout the school. Pictured are representatives of the Heiserman Family (Overall Direct Sales), Irvin Family (Little Caesars Pizza), Hadley Family (Red Dirt Roasters), Friar Family (Hillbilly Coffee), Dodson Family (Chili Supper Tickets), and Eck Family (Kansas Maid Pastries).

El Dorado Christian School extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who purchased from our students and families. Your support makes a meaningful difference in our school community.