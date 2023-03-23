On Tuesday, March 14, at 8:58 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a brush fire on S. 3025 Rd. in Vernon County. Five trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

While finishing up that call the department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 16, at 9:58 p.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to a convenience store on E. Hwy. 54 for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. No hazard was found.

On Friday, March 17, at 1:50 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on S. Forrest St. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

Saturday, March 18, at 8:17 the department was dispatched to a two vehicle motor accident 3 1⁄2 miles NE of town on Hwy. 82 in St. Clair County. Three trucks and 15 firefighters responded.