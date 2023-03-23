NEVC students competing at this year’s State FCCLA Convention included (l-r) Brenna Armstrong, Callie Ensor, Avery Minor, Crae Beth-Dighero Hutchison, Lillie Gerster and Maleah Hogan. The team of Gerster and Hogan won Missouri Grand Champion in their event and along with Hutchison who also won gold, have qualified to compete in Denver in July at the national convention and competition.”

While most students were on Spring Break, Saturday, March 11 saw 1,400 of them, from across Missouri, gather at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach to participate in the multi-day 2023 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference. Attendees were officers, winners from competitions held last fall in Missouri’s 14 FCCLA regions as well as faculty advisors.

Among the throng were Northeast Vernon County R-1 School district students Charity Middleton, Lillie Gerster, Maleah Hogan, Crae Beth-Dighero Hutchison, Avery Minor, Brenna Armstrong and Callie Ensor along with Faculty Sponsor, Mrs. Laurie Bybee.

Under the conference theme of “FCCLA Take Flight”, sessions were presided over by the State President, NEVC student, Charity Middleton. After hearing a keynote speaker on Sunday evening, Monday saw 708 students participate in 32 competitive STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events which included entrepreneurship, culinary arts, job interviews, chapter service projects, event management and many others.

The team of Lillie Gerster and Maleah Hogan competed in Event Planning Level 3 (grades 11 & 12) and not only won Gold but were the Missouri Grand Champions in their event. Crae Beth-Dighero Hutchison took Gold in Level 3 Career Investigation. Avery Minor presented NEVC’s Chapter Service Project Display Level 3 and won Gold.

Brenna Armstrong competed for her first time at state in Sustainability Level 2 (grades 9 & 10) and brought home a Silver Medal. Callie Ensor was another first time state qualifier and she brought home the Silver in Food Innovation Level 1 (through grade 8).

For their performance at state, students Crae Beth-Dighero Hutchison, and the team of Lillie Gerster and Maleah Hogan earned the right to compete at the national convention which is to be held in Denver over the July 4 weekend.

Student voting delegates elected the 2023-2024 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council which will include Maleah Hogan as the 2023-2024 Vice President of National Programs. Special thanks was given to outgoing State President Charity Middleton.

The seven competing students all expressed their gratitude for the encouragement, insights and push given by Faculty Sponsor Mrs. Laurie Bybee, the Family and Consumer Science teacher at NEVC.