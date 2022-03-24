On Thursday, March 17, at 12:50 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up a landing zone. The department was cancelled en route. One truck and six firefighters responded.

A few minutes later at 1:10 p.m. the department was dispatched to a residence on Long Lane for a grass fire. We were cancelled en route. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 17, at 5:47 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on S. 601 Rd. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, March 19, at 12:07 p.m. the department was sent to a field fire on First St. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon at 4:45 p.m. the department was dispatched to a grass fire on S. Jackson. One truck and 10 firefighters responded.