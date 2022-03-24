Local McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Springfield area will celebrate area nurses in a big way this spring with the launch of the first- annual McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Awards.

Starting Monday, March 14, community members can nominate outstanding nurses in participating communities across the Greater Springfield area. The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times! Nominations will be accepted online through April 4 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcdnurseaward.

Ten nominees will be selected as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurses and will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

“Our local nurses have been through so much the past two years especially battling COVID-19 so we are excited to recognize them through the Outstanding Nurse Awards,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Phil Stocker.

Throughout the start of the pandemic, McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Springfield area have honored healthcare workers with free beverage offers and providing food to frontline workers at area hospitals. This program gives the opportunity for the community to get involved in showcasing thanks and appreciation for the positive impact healthcare workers have made the past two years. As well as supporting local healthcare, McDonald’s provides extensive support to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. In 2021 alone, local McDonald’s Owner/Operators donated $479,308.82 to the local Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. Our local healthcare workers and RMHC go hand in hand, local McDonald’s of the Greater Springfield area are proud supporters of both.