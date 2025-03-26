On Monday, March 17, at 3:54 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a porch fire at a residence on S. Vernon St. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, March 18, at 2:34 a.m. the fire chief responded to a residence on S. 365 Rd. for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. The house was checked and no gas was found.

On Friday, March 21, at12:34 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on E. 200 Rd. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded. A short time later at 1:25 p.m. the department was dispatched to a tree on fire at a residence on S. EE Hwy. One truck and four firefighters responded to that.

On Saturday, March 22, at 9:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a mutual aid grass fire with Olympia Fire Department that was threating a structure in Virgil City. Five trucks and 17 firefighters responded. The department was recalled to that location Sunday (March 23) morning at 1:37 a.m. for a rekindle. Three trucks and 14 firefighters responded to that call.