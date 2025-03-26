Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

A Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Repeat offender remains in custody at Cedar County Jail following latest charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Dalton Dill, 34, is being held at the Cedar County Jail after failing to appear at multiple court hearings and now faces a fresh round of criminal charges stemming from a March 21 arrest involving alleged domestic Assault and resisting arrest.

Dill was scheduled to appear before Judge Gary A. Troxell on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in Dade County for a case management conference and arraignment. Instead, he remained in jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond issued following the recent charges.

Newest allegations and arrest

Court records show Dill is now facing two additional felony charges:

• Domestic Assault in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

• Resisting or Interfering with Arrest for a Felony (Class E felony)

The charges stem from a March 21 incident in Dade County in which Dill allegedly assaulted a family member and fled from responding officers. A warrant was issued the following day with a $50,000 bond and conditions, including no contact with the victim and the use of a SCRAM bracelet for alcohol monitoring.

Extensive criminal history

Dill’s criminal record spans more than a decade and includes convictions for both misdemeanors and felonies:

• Tampering with a Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree (2019) — sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections

• Resisting Arrest – Creating Substantial Risk of Injury (2019)

• Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Device (2018)

• Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender) — multiple charges

• Driving While Revoked or Suspended

• Peace Disturbance

• Trespass – 1st Degree

• Property Damage – 2nd Degree

• Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor

• Numerous probation violations

On December 16, 2023, Dill was arrested for DWI, disturbing the peace, and driving while revoked after being found parked the wrong way on Lockwood Road. According to the probable cause report, Dill was combative, intoxicated, and had open alcohol containers in the vehicle. A concentrated marijuana substance was also found during his booking at the jail​.

Additional ongoing cases

On June 28, 2024, Dill was allegedly caught trespassing on private property in Lockwood. While nothing was stolen, the homeowner noted signs of tampering with a barn lock. Dill fled the scene in a white car driven by an unidentified woman​.

Just a day after the DWI incident in December, Dill reportedly broke into his stepfather’s home, causing property damage and resisting arrest. According to law enforcement reports, Dill made threats of self-harm and requested a 96-hour mental health evaluation during the arrest process​.

Repeated failures to appear

Throughout 2024 and early 2025, Dill failed to appear at multiple scheduled hearings, resulting in several bench warrants. His legal counsel has changed multiple times, with both Daniel Romine and Eckelkamp granted leave to withdraw. Each missed appearance only added to Dill’s mounting legal challenges.

What’s Next

Although Dill was due in court on March 25, 2025, he remains in jail as of press time. Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade continues to represent the state in the series of cases against him, all under Judge Troxell’s jurisdiction.

Given his lengthy record and the nature of the new felony charges, Dill could face significant prison time if convicted. The El Dorado Sun will continue to follow developments in the case.

Cedar County man faces contested hearing after multiple probation violations

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man convicted of failing to register as a sex offender is set to appear in court next month for a contested probation violation hearing, following a string of alleged violations since his sentencing in 2023.

Robert Joseph Walter, originally charged in 2021, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2023, to failing to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections; however, the court suspended the execution of that sentence, placing Walter on five years of supervised probation.

Walter’s case was initially presided over by Judge Jacob Dawson, who handled early proceedings, including the filing of the probable cause statement in November 2021 and the waiver of a preliminary hearing in August 2023. The case was later reassigned to Judge Munton, who has overseen the guilty plea, sentencing, and all probation-related hearings.

Walter’s probation, supervised by the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole, has been marked by repeated non-compliance.

Court records show violations for failing to report to his probation officer and not maintaining an approved residence.

On July 15, 2024, Judge Munton found Walter in violation of his probation conditions after an admission from the defendant. The court delayed sentencing at Walter’s request, but further violations led to a no-bond warrant issued on Dec. 10, 2024. Walter was later arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 28, 2025.

A contested probation violation hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. Judge Munton will preside, and witness testimony is expected.

Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither represents the state. Keegan L. Whipple is currently listed as Walter’s attorney of record.

If Judge Munton determines that Walter has again violated the terms of his probation, the previously suspended three-year prison sentence may be enforced.

Man pleads guilty in Cedar County child molestation, incest case; sentencing set for May

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Cedar County man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including child molestation and incest, in a case that has unfolded over the past year and drawn the attention of the local community.

Austin Lee Highfill, 33, entered a guilty plea on March 10 before Cedar County Circuit Judge David R. Munton. The charges stem from repeated incidents between November 2023 and January 2024 involving sexual abuse of a stepchild under the age of 17.

The charges against Highfill were first filed on February 12, 2024, by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Steven Gaither, following an investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The initial complaint outlined three counts of child molestation in the second degree, all Class B felonies, and three counts of incest, all Class E felonies.

The allegations detailed a pattern of abuse spanning several months.

Highfill was originally taken into custody in February 2024 and later released on a $20,000 surety bond. A full Order of Protection was also granted to the victim and remains in effect until February 2025. It prohibits Highfill from any contact and requires him to stay at least 500 feet away from the protected children.

Keegan L. Whipple, a public defender, represented him throughout the proceedings. Prosecutor Gaither continued to amend charges and submit additional filings as the case progressed. The defense waived a preliminary hearing in November 2024, and the case proceeded to Circuit Court.

During the March plea hearing, Judge Munton questioned the defendant under oath to ensure the plea was made voluntarily and with full understanding of its consequences. Upon determining there was a factual basis for each charge, the court accepted Highfill’s guilty plea.

Judge Munton ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report to be completed by the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole prior to sentencing, which is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. Highfill’s bond was revoked following the plea, and he remains in custody awaiting sentencing.

Under Missouri law, individuals convicted of Class B felonies for aggravated child molestation are ineligible for parole until 85 percent of their sentence is served. Each Class B felony carries a sentencing range of five to fifteen years in prison, while each Class E felony carries up to four years.