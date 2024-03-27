On Sunday, March 17, at 1:40 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire in the backyard of a residence that melted the siding on the east side of the house on S. Summer St. Three trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, March 20, at 4:45 p.m. the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle fire at the intersection of county roads 350 and 701. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 21, at 11:14 a.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a residence on Westhaven. No problem was found.

On Saturday, March 23, at 9:24 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a reported grass around U.S. 54 Hwy. and AA Hwy. in Vernon County. On arrival no fire was found. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.