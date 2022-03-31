On Sunday, March 20, at 3:04 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Walker Fire Department to a grass fire on EE Hwy. in Vernon County. Four trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Monday, March 21, at 8:08 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a mutual aid vehicle accident on Hwy. 82 near H Hwy. in St. Clair County. Four trucks and 19 firefighters responded.

On Friday, March 25, at 7:19 p.m. the chief was sent to a residence on S. Kirkpatrick for a possible gas leak. Problem fixed.