On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:18 p.m., the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a house exploding on Riverview Drive in Roscoe, Missouri. The caller stated 1 person was injured.

Deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival the residence was fully engulfed with one wall lying on the ground. Deputies and EMS rendered First Aide to a male subject with severe burns over a large percentage of his body. The subject was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri and is currently in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Roscoe, Lowry City, and Sac Osage Fire Departments. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office will be leading the investigation into the cause of the explosion.