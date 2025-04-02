On Tuesday, March 25, at 1:08 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a bulk trash fire that caught a pickup truck on fire on Winner Rd. While battling that fire the department was sent to a trailer park on E. Fields for two structures fully involved. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded to those fires.

On Wednesday, March 26, at 5:31 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a reported metal fire on 331 Rd. Five trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 27, at 12:56 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a bucket truck that was on fire on a property on County Rd. SW 831 in St. Clair County. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.