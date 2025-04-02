Summer will be here before we know it, and you might be looking into day camps or overnight camps for your kids. After all, summer camps are a great environment for kids to develop social skills, grow independence and experience the outdoors.

BBB recommends using the same level of care in choosing a summer camp that you might in choosing a childcare provider. You should be able to fully trust the camp staff with your child’s health and safety, so everyone can focus on having a great summer!

Always visit the camp, carefully inspect the facilities and learn about the camp’s safety protocols before signing up. Research before paying to make sure the camp is run by a trusted organization with a good track record.

Tips for choosing a summer camp

How can I make sure my child has fun at summer camp?

• Ask your child what activities they’re interested in. This is the first and best way to ensure your child will have a good experience at camp. Weigh their interests and personality along with the structure and intensity of activities at the camp.

• Ask about family visits and communication. It’s important to know when you can contact your child and how the staff handle homesickness.

• Use references. It can be reassuring to have a recommendation from someone you know and trust. Ask friends and family for suggestions. You can also ask the camp if they have a list of past campers who are willing to give references.

• Ask about the camper and counselor return rate. It’s a good sign if campers and counselors alike are excited to return to the camp year after year.

How do I know if the camp is safe?

• Check for accreditation. Look for trustworthy camps that are accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA) or by BBB. ACA accredited camps must meet 32 national summer camp standards, and BBB Accredited Businesses must meet the eight Standards for Trust.

• Always visit the camp before paying. Check the location of the camp and view the living, eating and recreational facilities. Take the opportunity to meet the staff.

• Know the required safety standards. Individual states have their own health and safety guidelines for summer camps, and all will follow CDC recommendations. Ask about the camp’s safety standards, particularly for water activities, archery and out-of-camp trips.

• Learn about medical facilities and emergency procedures. Ask how you will be contacted in case of an emergency and what medical resources the camp has on-site. Some camps have specific processes for children who need daily medication, so be sure to find out how the camp can accommodate your child’s specific needs.

• Look into the camp director and staff’s background. Ask how the staff are trained, if background checks are conducted and the ratio of campers to staff.

How can I make sure I won’t lose money?

• Review contracts, fees and deadlines. Read contracts carefully before you sign them. Make sure you understand the total cost, whether there are any additional fees and what the refund policy entails.

• Search with BBB. You can use BBB.org to find camps near you, check for BBB Accreditation and read reviews.