On Sunday, March 9, at 4:32 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire in a ditch on US 54 near the Vernon/Cedar County line. Three trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Monday, March 10, at 2:19 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a control burn that had gotten out of control off of US 54 Hwy. near Fly Creek. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded. Later that evening at 6:18 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the north side of the school for a dumpster fire. One truck and 12 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, March 11, at 7:50 p.m. the fire chief responded to a residence on Ely St. for a natural gas leak.

On Wednesday, March 12, at 12:40 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle/grass fire near Cedar Springs. Four trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 13, at 10:47 a.m. the fire chief responded to a residence on W. Broadway for a natural gas leak. The leak was located and handled by Sprire Gas Compay. That afternoon at 2:38 p.m. the chief responded to a residence on W. Joe Davis for a reported gas leak. No problem was found. At 2:17 p.m. the chief and another firefighter worked a 2-vehicle accident on S. Main. That evening at 8:28 p.m. two chief fire officers responded to another reported natural gas leak on W. Fields Blvd. No problem was discovered at that location.

On Friday, March 14, at 2:32 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire in Vernon County on Jewel Rd. Four trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, March 15, at 3:02 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Cedar County 100 Rd. Four trucks and 15 firefighters responded.