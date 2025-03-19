Recent federal funding freezes and delays are significantly impacting West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (West Central) and New Growth programs, threatening essential services for thousands of individuals and families across the region. These challenges underscore the urgent need for Congress to reauthorize the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and restore funding to key programs.

Current funding freezes and their impact

At this time, several key federal funding streams supporting West Central and New Growth programs are frozen, including:

• Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Weatherization Assistance Program Grant

• Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Service Coordinator Funds

• U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding for the Heartland Regional Food Business Center (HRFBC)

These freezes have immediate and severe consequences, such as:

• Inability to bill and receive payment for services already provided

• Insufficient funds to continue operating affected programs

• Halted or reduced services for low-income individuals and families

• Additionally, proposed federal budget cuts threaten SNAP, TANF, health insurance, and other essential programs that directly impact children and families.

How programs are affected

• BIL Weatherization Assistance Program – A funding freeze of $1,259,005 jeopardizes essential weatherization services for 163 homes in West Central Missouri. Without this program, low-income families will face higher utility bills, unsafe living conditions, and reduced energy efficiency in their homes.

• HUD Service Coordinator Funds – These funds support service coordinators at HUD senior properties, who provide social support, health and wellness assistance, crisis intervention, and benefits enrollment. Without funding, seniors may lose access to these critical services.

• USDA Heartland Regional Food Business Center (HRFBC) – This is New Growth’s largest grant, and the funding freeze threatens the organization’s survival. The impact includes:

• Suspension of 89 Business Builder grants for food and farm businesses

• Delayed processing of hundreds of applications for the second round of grants

• Halted technical assistance and business counseling for food and farm entrepreneurs

• Disrupted market connections that support local food systems across five states

The critical role of CSBG funding

CSBG is the primary federal funding source for community action agencies like West Central. It supports programs that reduce poverty, create economic opportunities, and help individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency. Without reauthorization, the consequences could be severe:

• Layoffs at West Central and New Growth

• Reduction or elimination of essential programs

• Decreased assistance for families in need

• Increased dependency on other government aid

Thousands of Missouri families rely on West Central for food, housing, job training, and emergency assistance. CSBG provides the flexibility needed to respond to evolving community needs, but without congressional action, these vital programs face drastic cuts or elimination.

Advocacy and action needed

West Central urges community members, local leaders, and policymakers to advocate for the reauthorization of CSBG funding and the release of frozen funds. Ensuring continued support for these programs is crucial to maintaining economic stability, health, and well-being for Missouri’s most vulnerable populations.

For more information or to learn how you can support these efforts, visit www.wcmcaa.org or contact West Central Missouri Community Action Agency at (660) 476-2185.

About West Central Missouri Community Action Agency

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is committed to empowering individuals and families through economic and social support programs. Through its services—including housing assistance, workforce development, food security initiatives, and small business support—West Central works to reduce poverty and improve quality of life in Missouri communities.