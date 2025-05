On Sunday, May 4, at 2:09 a.m. an asst. chief was dispatched to a non injury one vehicle accident on S.W. 1371 Rd. in St. Clair County.

On Monday, May 5, at 11:13 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 801 for patient extrication. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded. Tuesday, May 6, at 12:59 a.m. a pumper truck and three firefighters responded back to that accident for reported smoke coming from the vehicle.