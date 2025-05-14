Additional information: instructed by:

Attend this program virtually to learn more about 25 beautiful, common species of butterflies and how surveys are conducted. Test your new knowledge with a fun, online, Wild About Pollinators, Blooket trivia game played individually on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. No account or login is necessary to join this Blooket game.

Saturday, May 17 from 2:30 pm-3:15pm Virtually, click ‘Burr Oak Woods Events’ link to sign up

Registration required.

For ages 10 and up

Learn more about this or other free programs on our Burr Oak Woods Events at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206811.

For questions about our free programs, contact Burr Oak Woods via email at burroak@mdc.mo.gov or call us at 816-228-3766.