On Friday, May 12, at 12:32 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to an apartment on N. Main for a lift assist. Four firefighters responded.

On Friday, May 12, at 9:37 an Assistand Chief investigated a possible structure fire from a lightning strike using a thermal imaging camera on S. 175 Rd. No fire was found.

On Saturday, May 13, at 10:54 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at US 54 Hwy. and County Rd. 101. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.