On Friday, May 12, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 918 presented a check in the amount of $500 to Northeast Vernon County R-1 Superintendent Chris Holcomb to be used to pay down arrears owed by students for meals. Making the presentation is Dennis Wear, Chapter President. To his left is Tim Bartkoski, Chapter Chaplain. Also on hand was Mrs. Janice Graves who oversees the food service program for the NEVC R-1 District. Said Holcomb, “We try to make sure none of our students goes hungry but as everyone knows, food is getting more expensive. These veterans put their lives on the line and have given us so much and once again, here they are stepping up and giving again. We thank them so much!”