On Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:16 a.m. the fire chief and a two firefighters responded to a convenience store off of W. US 54 Hwy. to investigate a strong smoke odor. No problem was found.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:43 a.m. the fire department was dispatched for traffic control at a two vehicle accident two miles east of town. The department was released from the incident on arrival as both vehicles were off the roadway. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Nov. 15, at 2:14 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a car fire in a service station service bay on E. US 54 Hwy. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded. After clearing that incident, at 4:33 p.m., the department responded to a residential yard on S. Kirkpatrick St. for a natural gas pipe line that had been cut. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded to that call.