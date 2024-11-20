On Saturday, Nov. 16, the El Dorado Springs HS Speech Team competed against twenty- five other schools in the Nixa Tournament. This was a huge event with intense competition against must larger schools. Bringing home hardware were Alex DeMint, sixth place in Dramatic Interpretation, Izzy Whitesell, second place in Dramatic Interpretation, Syler Kiersey, sixth place in Informational Speaking, Haydin Miller, sixth place in Storytelling, and Kyndal Swopes, fifth place in Storytelling. Mrs. Tandi Leonard, Speech Coach, commented not only on what an amazing job the team did, but also said, “The fact that this team has grown in the last 3 years from less than a handful of participants to over twenty, makes me beyond proud! The way their speaking and presentation skills have improved will benefit them for years to come.” The group will head to Bolivar in December for their next tourney.