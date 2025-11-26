On Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2:15 a.m. an asstant chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Hwy. 82 for a carbon monoxide detector alarm sounding. After an investigation, no gas was detected. Possible alarm malfunction.

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 2:21 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid grass fire with the Walker Fire Department in Harwood. The department was cancelled enroute. Two trucks and five firefighters were responding.

On Friday, Nov. 21, at 4:16 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a brush fire off of Radio Lane. One truck and eight firefighters responded.